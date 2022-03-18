Andy Lochhead: Former Burnley & Aston Villa striker dies aged 81
Last updated on .From the section Football
Former Burnley and Aston Villa striker Andy Lochhead has passed away aged 81.
Burnley said they were "saddened" by the news about a player who "made more than 200 appearances for the club, scoring over 100 goals".
Lochhead scored four when Burnley beat Manchester United 6-1 in a league game on 26 December 1963.
The Scot was a runner-up with Villa in the 1971 League Cup final and helped them win the old Division Three title in 1972.
He also played for Leicester City, Oldham Athletic and Denver Dynamos during his 14-year career.
"Everyone at Burnley Football Club sends their condolences to Andy's family and friends at this very sad time," said the Turf Moor club.
