Keiren Westwood made 20 Championship appearances for Sheffield Wednesday last season

Keiren Westwood has agreed to join QPR on a short-term deal to help cover the club's goalkeeper injury concerns.

Free agent Westwood, 37, joins the Hoops until the end of the season to cover injuries to David Marshall, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh.

The former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper has been training with Crewe Alexandra this season.

He is expected to make his QPR debut on Sunday as the Championship play-off contenders host Peterborough United.

"I'm delighted to be here, really excited," Westwood said. "It's the business end of the season and it's really exciting to be involved in it.

"To be fighting at the right end of the table feels fantastic and the challenge ahead is something I'm really looking forward to."

Westwood was called upon after Marshall was injured in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest while Dieng and Archer have both been sidelined since February and January respectively.

