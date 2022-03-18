Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Penybont manager Rhys Griffiths celebrates his side's win over Bala Town

Ex-Wales midfielder Shaun MacDonald scored the winning penalty as Penybont beat Bala to secure their first Welsh Cup final spot.

Penalties were needed after neither side could find a breakthrough after 90 minutes in the semi-final at Aberystwyth.

Penybont keeper Ashley Morris saved Bala's third penalty, taken by substitute Bradley Bauress.

MacDonald, who joined in January, converted his side's fifth kick to secure a 5-3 shoot-out win.

Rhys Griffiths' men will face Cymru Premier champions The New Saints or Cymru North team Colwyn Bay in the final.

The sides meet in the second semi-final at Rhyl's Belle Vue on Sunday.