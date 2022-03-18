Match abandoned due to , VfL Bochum 1848 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2.
Bochum's Bundesliga game with Borussia Monchengladbach was abandoned after an assistant referee was hit by a beer thrown from the stands.
Gladbach were leading 2-0 at the time after second-half goals from Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo.
Play was initially suspended before being brought to a premature end with 19 minutes left for safety reasons.
Bochum apologised to the official blaming a "highly embarrassing and bitter evening" on an "idiotic fan".
The home players appeared incensed and confronted their own supporters shortly after assistant referee Christian Gittelmannn had regained his feet.
The match marked the first time that the hosts had been able to welcome more than 20,000 fans inside their ground since Covid restrictions were eased in Germany.
Line-ups
VfL Bochum
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Riemann
- 11Bockhorn
- 4MasovicBooked at 29mins
- 37Bella KotchapBooked at 32mins
- 16Stafylidis
- 20Rexhbecaj
- 8Losilla
- 38LöwenSubstituted forOsterhageat 68'minutes
- 22Antwi-Adjei
- 40Polter
- 17Holtmann
Substitutes
- 3Soares
- 5Decarli
- 6Osterhage
- 10Asano
- 21Esser
- 28Hartwig
- 32Bonga
B Mgladbach
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Sommer
- 15Beyer
- 28Ginter
- 25Bensebaini
- 18Lainer
- 32Neuhaus
- 17KonéBooked at 8mins
- 20Netz
- 14Plea
- 36Embolo
- 10Thuram
Substitutes
- 6Kramer
- 13Stindl
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 24Jantschke
- 29Scally
- 34Noß
- 37Bennetts
- 43Gaal
- Referee:
- Benjamin Cortus
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Bochum 1848 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Konstantinos Stafylidis with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Patrick Osterhage replaces Eduard Löwen.
Post update
Foul by Sebastian Polter (VfL Bochum 1848).
Post update
Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alassane Plea (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alassane Plea (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Netz.
Post update
Armel Bella Kotchap (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Post update
Foul by Armel Bella Kotchap (VfL Bochum 1848).
Post update
Kouadio Koné (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! VfL Bochum 1848 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2. Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefan Lainer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gerrit Holtmann (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduard Löwen.
Post update
Foul by Elvis Rexhbecaj (VfL Bochum 1848).
Post update
Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Erhan Masovic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alassane Plea with a through ball.
Post update
Offside, VfL Bochum 1848. Herbert Bockhorn tries a through ball, but Armel Bella Kotchap is caught offside.