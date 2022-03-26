League Two
ColchesterColchester United15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green372012566323472
2Exeter371714654351965
3Northampton381891145331263
4Bristol Rovers381891153421163
5Tranmere381891144331163
6Newport3817111062491362
7Swindon3817101162481461
8Sutton United3817101158441461
9Port Vale371612955361960
10Mansfield35178104840859
11Salford3614111144331153
12Hartlepool37149143948-951
13Crawley37139154753-648
14Walsall381211154149-847
15Bradford381113144347-446
16Harrogate381111165361-844
17Leyton Orient379161249381143
18Carlisle371110163350-1743
19Rochdale37816134150-940
20Colchester38912173652-1639
21Barrow37813163343-1037
22Stevenage37713173358-2534
23Oldham37710203659-2331
24Scunthorpe38412222668-4224
