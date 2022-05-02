Eidevall will lead his Arsenal side out at Emirates Stadium for the north London derby against Tottenham

Jonas Eidevall says Arsenal's only focus is facing Tottenham on Wednesday as the Gunners aim to keep their Women's Super League title hopes alive.

A victory or draw at Emirates Stadium will ensure the race to be crowned champions will go down to the last game of the season on Sunday.

Arsenal are four points behind league leaders Chelsea in the table.

"If we don't win or take a point, then it's all over, Sunday doesn't matter," said Gunners boss Eidevall.

"First, we need to do something [on Wednesday] and then after that, we can look forward."

The Gunners head into the game at the 60,260=capacity venue in fine form in the WSL of late, having won their last six games, including a 7-0 thrashing of Aston Villa last weekend.

They face West Ham away on the final day of the campaign, while Emma Hayes' Chelsea welcome Manchester United, with both games kicking off at 12:00 BST.

Eidevall took over from former head coach Joe Montemurro at the start of the 2021-22 season and the club now has the chance to equal the Blues' record of four WSL titles.

"I looked before I started the job and I know all about Arsenal's history," Eidevall said. "It's the most decorated trophy room in women's football in England.

"But, when you see the league standings from the last eight, nine years - a long time - I think the only time Arsenal have finished in the top two is when they won the league, otherwise, it's been finishing third.

"We're in the top two and we're in a title race and of course, that's an improvement. It's not something we can be happy and content with because we want to be ambitious and go for trophies."

Eidevall confirmed midfielder Jordan Nobbs will miss Arsenal's final two games after picking up a knock during the win over Villa.

He added the injury was subject to "ongoing assessment" by consultants as Nobbs hopes to be fit for England's Euro 2022 campaign this summer.

Party atmosphere at Emirates Stadium - that Spurs hope to spoil

The rearranged north London derby was originally scheduled to take place in March but was postponed following an application to the FA by Tottenham.

Arsenal hope the fixture will break the record for the largest attendance at Emirates Stadium for the women's team this season.

"We have loved every second of us playing at Emirates so far," Eidevall said. "The Arsenal supporters have been great, supporting us in good moments and in bad moments.

"They really create a sense of unity for us here, so I think we're all just looking forward to getting out there and creating a special night together."

Spurs sit fifth in the WSL table and could have taken all three points against the Gunners in November but for Vivianne Miedema's dramatic stoppage-time equaliser at The Hive.

"It's going to be a tough test," said Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner, whose side played out a breathless 2-2 draw with Everton last Sunday.

"That's kind of what these games are about. I think it's important to kind of rise to the challenge - and we're looking forward to it.

"It's definitely something that's on the players' minds, that we want to try and get more points out of it, for sure.

"But they are a tough team and we're going to make it as hard as we can. Maybe we can cause an upset? Let's hope that's the case."