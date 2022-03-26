Aston Villa Women v Reading Women

Attempt blocked. Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramona Petzelberger.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 6Asante
- 42Corsie
- 33Pacheco
- 20ScottSubstituted forLittlejohnat 45'minutes
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 4Allen
- 7Lehmann
- 9Gielnik
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 3Sargeant
- 8Arthur
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Haywood
- 22Hayles
- 23Rogers
- 31Littlejohn
Reading Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Moloney
- 11Harding
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 4Peplow
- 51TroelsgaardSubstituted forRoweat 62'minutes
- 10DowieSubstituted forHarriesat 62'minutes
- 6Rose
- 9Eikeland
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 12Harries
- 21Stewart
- 23Rowe
- 31Roberts
- 37Primmer
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt saved. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ramona Petzelberger.
Offside, Reading Women. Justine Vanhaevermaet tries a through ball, but Emma Harries is caught offside.
Substitution, Reading Women. Rachel Rowe replaces Sanne Troelsgaard.
Substitution, Reading Women. Emma Harries replaces Natasha Dowie.
Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).
Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.
Attempt blocked. Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Remi Allen.
Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Emily Gielnik tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde-Browne.
Attempt missed. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Natasha Harding with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).
Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).
Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emily Gielnik.
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Ruesha Littlejohn replaces Jill Scott.