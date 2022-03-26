The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Reading WomenReading Women0

Aston Villa Women v Reading Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 6Asante
  • 42Corsie
  • 33Pacheco
  • 20ScottSubstituted forLittlejohnat 45'minutes
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 4Allen
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Gielnik
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 3Sargeant
  • 8Arthur
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers
  • 31Littlejohn

Reading Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 11Harding
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 4Peplow
  • 51TroelsgaardSubstituted forRoweat 62'minutes
  • 10DowieSubstituted forHarriesat 62'minutes
  • 6Rose
  • 9Eikeland

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 12Harries
  • 21Stewart
  • 23Rowe
  • 31Roberts
  • 37Primmer
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramona Petzelberger.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ramona Petzelberger.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Justine Vanhaevermaet tries a through ball, but Emma Harries is caught offside.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Rachel Rowe replaces Sanne Troelsgaard.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Emma Harries replaces Natasha Dowie.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).

  7. Post update

    Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Remi Allen.

  10. Post update

    Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Emily Gielnik tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde-Browne.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Natasha Harding with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).

  16. Post update

    Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).

  18. Post update

    Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emily Gielnik.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Ruesha Littlejohn replaces Jill Scott.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women17124145103540
2Chelsea Women1612223873138
3Man Utd Women1795336171932
4Man City Women17102537201732
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6West Ham Women176652123-224
7Reading Women187381928-924
8Brighton Women177191826-822
9Everton Women1752101432-1817
10Aston Villa Women1852111131-2017
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1711151143-324
View full The FA Women's Super League table

