Hamilton Academical v Queen of the South

Foul by Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical).
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Fulton
- 6Hamilton
- 3Popescu
- 5Easton
- 34O'Reilly
- 14Spence
- 24Lawson
- 7MacDonald
- 9Ryan
- 19Winter
- 20Moyo
Substitutes
- 8Martin
- 11Smith
- 15Hughes
- 16Mullin
- 18Mimnaugh
- 27Shiels
- 31Smith
- 33Brown
Queen of Sth
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Rae
- 2O'Connor
- 16East
- 3Cooper
- 18McKechnie
- 14LiddleBooked at 11mins
- 33Gibson
- 8Todd
- 10Connelly
- 9Roy
- 19Cameron
Substitutes
- 6Cochrane
- 7Paton
- 13Debayo
- 17Joseph
- 20Nditi
- 23Gordon
- 24Folarin
- 29Henderson
- 30Cowie
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) header from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Brian Easton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kieran McKechnie.
Post update
Attempt saved. Innes Cameron (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.
Booking
Ben Liddle (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Liddle (Queen of the South).
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Alexander Cooper.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Alexander Cooper.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Darragh O'Connor (Queen of the South).