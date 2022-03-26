Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical0Queen of SthQueen of the South0

Hamilton Academical v Queen of the South

Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Fulton
  • 6Hamilton
  • 3Popescu
  • 5Easton
  • 34O'Reilly
  • 14Spence
  • 24Lawson
  • 7MacDonald
  • 9Ryan
  • 19Winter
  • 20Moyo

Substitutes

  • 8Martin
  • 11Smith
  • 15Hughes
  • 16Mullin
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 27Shiels
  • 31Smith
  • 33Brown

Queen of Sth

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Rae
  • 2O'Connor
  • 16East
  • 3Cooper
  • 18McKechnie
  • 14LiddleBooked at 11mins
  • 33Gibson
  • 8Todd
  • 10Connelly
  • 9Roy
  • 19Cameron

Substitutes

  • 6Cochrane
  • 7Paton
  • 13Debayo
  • 17Joseph
  • 20Nditi
  • 23Gordon
  • 24Folarin
  • 29Henderson
  • 30Cowie
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical).

  2. Post update

    Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) header from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right.

  4. Post update

    Brian Easton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kieran McKechnie.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Innes Cameron (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical).

  10. Post update

    Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.

  12. Booking

    Ben Liddle (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ben Liddle (Queen of the South).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Alexander Cooper.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Alexander Cooper.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  19. Post update

    Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Darragh O'Connor (Queen of the South).

