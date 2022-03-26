Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle

Attempt blocked. Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hemming
- 2Hodson
- 55Taylor
- 6Stokes
- 18Waters
- 7McKenzie
- 8Alston
- 4McGinn
- 15Murray
- 28Lafferty
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 5Murray
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 14Sanders
- 16Glass
- 17Lyons
- 20Campbell
- 29Burke
- 30MacKay
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Sneddon
- 16McKenna
- 18AkinolaBooked at 22mins
- 3Holt
- 33Hendrie
- 6Turner
- 23Docherty
- 8Bannigan
- 7Tiffoney
- 17Murray
- 25Alegría
Substitutes
- 11Smith
- 13Firth
- 15Bell
- 30Stanway
- 38Diack
- 39Mackle
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Partick Thistle 0. Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Connor Murray (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Calum Waters (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Connor Murray (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Attempt missed. Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.