Scottish Championship
KilmarnockKilmarnock1Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Hodson
  • 55Taylor
  • 6Stokes
  • 18Waters
  • 7McKenzie
  • 8Alston
  • 4McGinn
  • 15Murray
  • 28Lafferty
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 5Murray
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 14Sanders
  • 16Glass
  • 17Lyons
  • 20Campbell
  • 29Burke
  • 30MacKay

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 18AkinolaBooked at 22mins
  • 3Holt
  • 33Hendrie
  • 6Turner
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 17Murray
  • 25Alegría

Substitutes

  • 11Smith
  • 13Firth
  • 15Bell
  • 30Stanway
  • 38Diack
  • 39Mackle
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Partick Thistle 0. Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  4. Booking

    Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle).

  7. Post update

    Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle).

  9. Post update

    Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).

  12. Post update

    Connor Murray (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Calum Waters (Kilmarnock).

  14. Post update

    Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Connor Murray (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

