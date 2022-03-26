Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath1Raith RoversRaith Rovers0

Arbroath v Raith Rovers

Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 21Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Low
  • 28Craigen
  • 19Wighton
  • 20Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 7Gold
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 12Stewart
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Ford
  • 17Bakare

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 17Thomson
  • 2Tumilty
  • 14McKay
  • 21Mackie
  • 3Dick
  • 7Connolly
  • 16Stanton
  • 8Matthews
  • 18Varian
  • 99Poplatnik
  • 9GullanSubstituted forRossat 21'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Zanatta
  • 13Spencer
  • 22Ross
  • 25Arnott
  • 29Young
  • 32Budinauckas
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.

  2. Post update

    Nicky Low (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David McKay.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ethan Ross replaces James Gullan because of an injury.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Dick.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by David McKay (Raith Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Craigen (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Dick.

  14. Post update

    Nicky Low (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ethon Varian (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

  18. Post update

    Ethon Varian (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 1, Raith Rovers 0. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Samuel Stanton.

