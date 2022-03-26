Arbroath v Raith Rovers

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 21Antell
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 6Low
- 28Craigen
- 19Wighton
- 20Hamilton
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 7Gold
- 9Hilson
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 12Stewart
- 15Donnelly
- 16Ford
- 17Bakare
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-2
- 17Thomson
- 2Tumilty
- 14McKay
- 21Mackie
- 3Dick
- 7Connolly
- 16Stanton
- 8Matthews
- 18Varian
- 99Poplatnik
- 9GullanSubstituted forRossat 21'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Zanatta
- 13Spencer
- 22Ross
- 25Arnott
- 29Young
- 32Budinauckas
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Nicky Low (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David McKay.
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ethan Ross replaces James Gullan because of an injury.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Hand ball by David McKay (Raith Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Nicky Low (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Ethon Varian (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Ethon Varian (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Arbroath 1, Raith Rovers 0. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Samuel Stanton.