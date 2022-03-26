Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton0AyrAyr United0

Greenock Morton v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Ledger
  • 47Lithgow
  • 3Strapp
  • 16Hynes
  • 8Blues
  • 27Wilson
  • 15Russell
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11Ugwu
  • 14Reilly

Substitutes

  • 6Jacobs
  • 7Oliver
  • 10Lyon
  • 17McGrattan
  • 19Easdale
  • 20Bysouth
  • 24McGregor
  • 25King

Ayr

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Houston
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 11Kenyon
  • 22McKenzie
  • 6Murdoch
  • 8McInroy
  • 14Maxwell
  • 30Bryden

Substitutes

  • 7Moffat
  • 9Adeloye
  • 10O'Connor
  • 15Baird
  • 16Gondoh
  • 21Albinson
  • 23Fjørtoft
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 31Smith
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Patrick Reading.

  2. Post update

    Michael Ledger (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Bryden (Ayr United).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Maxwell (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.

  7. Post update

    Alex Kenyon (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Reilly (Morton).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kerr McInroy (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Chigozie Ugwu (Morton).

  11. Post update

    Patrick Reading (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Chigozie Ugwu (Morton).

  13. Post update

    (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Gavin Reilly (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Bryden (Ayr United).

  19. Post update

    Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport