Greenock Morton v Ayr United

Line-ups
Morton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Hamilton
- 2Ledger
- 47Lithgow
- 3Strapp
- 16Hynes
- 8Blues
- 27Wilson
- 15Russell
- 9Muirhead
- 11Ugwu
- 14Reilly
Substitutes
- 6Jacobs
- 7Oliver
- 10Lyon
- 17McGrattan
- 19Easdale
- 20Bysouth
- 24McGregor
- 25King
Ayr
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1McAdams
- 2Houston
- 4Muirhead
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 11Kenyon
- 22McKenzie
- 6Murdoch
- 8McInroy
- 14Maxwell
- 30Bryden
Substitutes
- 7Moffat
- 9Adeloye
- 10O'Connor
- 15Baird
- 16Gondoh
- 21Albinson
- 23Fjørtoft
- 25Ecrepont
- 31Smith
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Michael Ledger (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Bryden (Ayr United).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Attempt saved. James Maxwell (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.
Alex Kenyon (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (Morton).
Attempt saved. Kerr McInroy (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Chigozie Ugwu (Morton).
Patrick Reading (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chigozie Ugwu (Morton).
(Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gavin Reilly (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).
Attempt blocked. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Bryden (Ayr United).
Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).