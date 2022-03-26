Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Attempt missed. Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21MacKay
- 8Carson
- 15Broadfoot
- 5Deas
- 2Duffy
- 4Welsh
- 23McAlear
- 11Sutherland
- 10Doran
- 17Chalmers
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 1Ridgers
- 3Harper
- 14Walsh
- 24Samuels
- 28Hyde
Dunfermline
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 29Mehmet
- 26Todd
- 25Ambrose
- 5Donaldson
- 3Edwards
- 16Pybus
- 8Chalmers
- 21Lawless
- 39Polworth
- 23Thomas
- 7O'Hara
Substitutes
- 2Comrie
- 4Martin
- 10Todorov
- 11Dow
- 12Breen
- 18Allan
- 27Kamwa
- 28Cole
- 30Archibald
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Post update
Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Efe Ambrose.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Post update
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).
Post update
Joe Chalmers (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Liam Polworth (Dunfermline Athletic).