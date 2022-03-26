Queen's Park v Clyde

First Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Clyde 0.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Ferrie
- 24Doyle
- 5GrantBooked at 4mins
- 19Fox
- 3Robson
- 10BrownSubstituted forLongstaffat 37'minutes
- 8Lyon
- 7Longridge
- 48Connell
- 29McBride
- 9McHugh
Substitutes
- 2Davidson
- 4Kilday
- 6Morrison
- 11Quitongo
- 15Gillies
- 17Heraghty
- 23Murray
- 28Longstaff
- 49Darcy
Clyde
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 2Mortimer
- 5Rumsby
- 26Elsdon
- 3Livingstone
- 4Gomis
- 16Splaine
- 18McAllister
- 14NicollBooked at 44mins
- 11Love
- 7Jamieson
Substitutes
- 1Parry
- 17Jones
- 19Ayinoko Abu
- 20Cassidy
- 23Andrew
- 24Tade
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Thomas Robson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nicholas McAllister (Clyde).
Booking
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Thomas Robson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Luis Longstaff (Queen's Park).
Post update
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Connor McBride (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Billy Mortimer (Clyde).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Luis Longstaff replaces Liam Brown because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Connor McBride.
Post update
Luca Connell (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor McBride (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Foul by Bob McHugh (Queen's Park).
Post update
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Bob McHugh (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Elsdon (Clyde).