Scottish League One
Queen's ParkQueen's Park0ClydeClyde0

Queen's Park v Clyde

Scottish League One

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Ferrie
  • 24Doyle
  • 5GrantBooked at 4mins
  • 19Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 10BrownSubstituted forLongstaffat 37'minutes
  • 8Lyon
  • 7Longridge
  • 48Connell
  • 29McBride
  • 9McHugh

Substitutes

  • 2Davidson
  • 4Kilday
  • 6Morrison
  • 11Quitongo
  • 15Gillies
  • 17Heraghty
  • 23Murray
  • 28Longstaff
  • 49Darcy

Clyde

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 2Mortimer
  • 5Rumsby
  • 26Elsdon
  • 3Livingstone
  • 4Gomis
  • 16Splaine
  • 18McAllister
  • 14NicollBooked at 44mins
  • 11Love
  • 7Jamieson

Substitutes

  • 1Parry
  • 17Jones
  • 19Ayinoko Abu
  • 20Cassidy
  • 23Andrew
  • 24Tade
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Clyde 0.

  2. Post update

    Thomas Robson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Nicholas McAllister (Clyde).

  4. Booking

    Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Thomas Robson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Luis Longstaff (Queen's Park).

  9. Post update

    Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Connor McBride (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Billy Mortimer (Clyde).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Luis Longstaff replaces Liam Brown because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Connor McBride.

  14. Post update

    Luca Connell (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor McBride (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Bob McHugh (Queen's Park).

  18. Post update

    Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Bob McHugh (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Elsdon (Clyde).

