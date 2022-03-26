Airdrieonians v Cove Rangers

First Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Cove Rangers 0.
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Currie
- 16Watson
- 7McCabe
- 6Fordyce
- 3Paterson
- 21Frizzell
- 8Agnew
- 10Easton
- 23McGill
- 9Gallagher
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 4Kerr
- 12Ritchie
- 13Afolabi
- 14Allan
- 15McDonald
- 18Cantley
- 19Walker
- 24McGill
- 25Devenny
Cove Rangers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1McKenzie
- 5Ross
- 2Neill
- 26Reynolds
- 25Logan
- 8Yule
- 16Vigurs
- 3Milne
- 4Scully
- 24Fyvie
- 9MegginsonBooked at 25mins
Substitutes
- 6Strachan
- 10Masson
- 13McAllister
- 17Adeyemo
- 20Leitch
- 23Gourlay
- 27Fotheringham
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Stuart McKenzie.
Attempt saved. Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Cove Rangers).
Foul by Mark Reynolds (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Brody Paterson (Airdrieonians).
Post update
Iain Vigurs (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mark Reynolds (Cove Rangers).
Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).
Attempt saved. Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.