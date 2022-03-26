Scottish League One
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians1Cove RangersCove Rangers0

Airdrieonians v Cove Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 16Watson
  • 7McCabe
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3Paterson
  • 21Frizzell
  • 8Agnew
  • 10Easton
  • 23McGill
  • 9Gallagher
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 12Ritchie
  • 13Afolabi
  • 14Allan
  • 15McDonald
  • 18Cantley
  • 19Walker
  • 24McGill
  • 25Devenny

Cove Rangers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 2Neill
  • 26Reynolds
  • 25Logan
  • 8Yule
  • 16Vigurs
  • 3Milne
  • 4Scully
  • 24Fyvie
  • 9MegginsonBooked at 25mins

Substitutes

  • 6Strachan
  • 10Masson
  • 13McAllister
  • 17Adeyemo
  • 20Leitch
  • 23Gourlay
  • 27Fotheringham
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Cove Rangers 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Stuart McKenzie.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Iain Vigurs (Cove Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mark Reynolds (Cove Rangers).

  7. Post update

    Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Brody Paterson (Airdrieonians).

  11. Post update

    Iain Vigurs (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  14. Post update

    Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mark Reynolds (Cove Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  18. Post update

    Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories