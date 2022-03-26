Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife0AlloaAlloa Athletic0

East Fife v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Smith
  • 12Mercer
  • 4Murdoch
  • 3Higgins
  • 2Watson
  • 20Blair
  • 14Millar
  • 6Pollock
  • 11Swanson
  • 7Denholm
  • 22Connell

Substitutes

  • 8Slattery
  • 9Cunningham
  • 10Walls
  • 15Semple
  • 16Healy
  • 17Steele
  • 18Newton
  • 19MacKenzie
  • 21Campbell

Alloa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Morrison
  • 5Graham
  • 6Durnan
  • 4Howie
  • 2Taggart
  • 12Scougall
  • 11Boyd
  • 8Robertson
  • 7Cawley
  • 18Sammon
  • 22Henderson

Substitutes

  • 3Church
  • 9Armour
  • 15MacIver
  • 16King
  • 17Armstrong
  • 19Niang
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 28Riley-Snow
  • 31Hutton
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, East Fife 0, Alloa Athletic 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Euan Henderson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Leon Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Finlay Pollock (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Finlay Pollock (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic).

  13. Post update

    Jude Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.

  15. Post update

    Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Finlay Pollock (East Fife).

  17. Post update

    Ryan Blair (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Blair (East Fife).

