Forfar Athletic v Cowdenbeath

First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 0, Cowdenbeath 1.
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 19Munro
- 6Whyte
- 3Strachan
- 7Thomson
- 20Harkins
- 12Hutton
- 17McCluskey
- 10Slater
- 9Aitken
Substitutes
- 11Anderson
- 14Thomas
- 15Hussain
- 16Warnock
- 18Shepherd
- 22Moore
- 25Fisher
Cowdenbeath
Formation 3-4-3
- 1McDowall
- 6Denham
- 5Barr
- 4Todd
- 2Dunn
- 7Miller
- 8Morrison
- 3Buchanan
- 10Ompreon
- 9Buchanan
- 11Barrowman
Substitutes
- 12Mullen
- 14Swann
- 15Barr
- 16Ferguson
- 17Gill
- 18Moore
- 19Coulson
- 20Aikamhenze
- 21Carty
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 0, Cowdenbeath 1. Samuel Ompreon (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Forfar Athletic).
Andrew Barrowman (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.
Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Samuel Ompreon (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.
Attempt missed. Samuel Ompreon (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Andrew Barrowman (Cowdenbeath).