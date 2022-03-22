DunfermlineDunfermline19:05Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kilmarnock
|30
|17
|5
|8
|41
|21
|20
|56
|2
|Arbroath
|30
|14
|12
|4
|41
|22
|19
|54
|3
|Inverness CT
|30
|12
|10
|8
|41
|29
|12
|46
|4
|Partick Thistle
|29
|12
|9
|8
|41
|30
|11
|45
|5
|Raith Rovers
|30
|10
|12
|8
|37
|37
|0
|42
|6
|Morton
|30
|8
|11
|11
|33
|40
|-7
|35
|7
|Hamilton
|30
|8
|11
|11
|35
|45
|-10
|35
|8
|Ayr
|30
|8
|8
|14
|30
|44
|-14
|32
|9
|Queen of Sth
|30
|6
|8
|16
|30
|44
|-14
|26
|10
|Dunfermline
|29
|4
|14
|11
|27
|44
|-17
|26
