Last updated on .From the section Football

Furkan Bayir put Turkey in front at Tynecastle

Scotland's hopes of qualifying for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship are all but over after being outclassed by Turkey.

Furkan Bayir's first-half strike was reward for the visitors' dominance at Tynecastle as Scotland struggled.

Kartal Yilmaz's heavily deflected strike sealed Scotland's fate with 20 minutes left.

Turkey go above Scotland into third in Group I, behind Belgium and Denmark.

With the Belgians well clear at the top of the section and Scotland now five points behind the Danes having played a game more, their chances of reaching the Euros are slim.

The nine group winners and best runner-up qualify automatically for the tournament in Romania and Georgia next year, with the rest of the second-placed sides entering the play-offs.

Scotland's preparations for the visit of Turkey were hampered by the absence of head coach Scott Gemmill because of Covid-19, and they put in a disjointed display.

Defender Lewis Mayo was denied inside the first two minutes but after that the Scots were second best, and fell behind when Bayir tapped home Baris Yilmaz's cross.

And they were fortunate to go in at the break just one goal down as the visitors went close on a number of occasions.

Mayo had another good chance from a free-kick but headed wide, after stand-in boss Peter Houston introduced Connor Barron, Josh Campbell and Zak Rudden at the break to try to arrest Scotland's problems against a more experienced Turkish outfit.

The trio made a difference, but just as Scotland were growing into the game, Turkey finally got their second goal.

Yilmaz smashed an initially harmless shot towards goal, but Stephen Welsh's attempted block took the ball past a helpless Cieran Slicker.

Scotland now travel to Kazakhstan for their sixth qualifier on Tuesday against the section's bottom side.