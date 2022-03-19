Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.
Robert Lewandowski scored twice to move to 31 Bundesliga goals for the season as Bayern Munich thrashed Union Berlin to go seven points clear at the top.
The Poland striker has now scored 30 or more Bundesliga goals in a season five times, equalling the record set by Germany legend Gerd Muller.
His penalty made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time, before tapping home Bayern's fourth just after the break.
Kingsley Coman and Tanguy Nianzou were also on target.
France winger Coman opened the scoring early with a swerving long-range drive that deceived Union Berlin goalkeeper Andreas Luthe.
Robin Knoche and Taiwo Awoniyi then both went close as the visitors threatened an equaliser.
But it was Bayern who scored next when Nianzou powered home a header from Joshua Kimmich's corner for his first goal for the club.
It was 3-0 when Lewandowski was fouled by Luthe in the area for a penalty, which he comfortably dispatched.
The 33-year-old wrapped up victory 90 seconds into the second half when he tapped home Jamal Musiala's low cross.
It was a convincing performance by Julian Nagelsmann's side, who had drawn their past two league games but remain on course for a record-extending 10th Bundesliga title.
Second-placed Borussia Dortmund can reduce the gap back to four points with a win at Koln on Sunday.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Neuer
- 44Stanisic
- 23NianzouBooked at 74mins
- 2Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 6KimmichSubstituted forTolissoat 75'minutes
- 10SanéSubstituted forRocaat 75'minutes
- 42MusialaBooked at 51minsSubstituted forSabitzerat 62'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 75'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 68'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 7Gnabry
- 8Goretzka
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
Union Berlin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Luthe
- 3Jaeckel
- 31Knoche
- 25BaumgartlBooked at 39mins
- 6Ryerson
- 24HaraguchiSubstituted forUjahat 84'minutes
- 8Khedira
- 30MöhwaldSubstituted forSchäferat 62'minutes
- 20Oczipka
- 27BeckerSubstituted forMichelat 73'minutes
- 14AwoniyiSubstituted forVoglsammerat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Voglsammer
- 10Michel
- 11Ujah
- 13Schäfer
- 17Behrens
- 19Rønnow
- 29Dehl
- 38Somnitz
- 39Abdullahi
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
- Attendance:
- 37,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marc Roca (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Anthony Ujah replaces Genki Haraguchi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Bastian Oczipka (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Roca.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Joshua Kimmich.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marc Roca replaces Leroy Sané.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting replaces Thomas Müller.
Booking
Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Sven Michel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Sven Michel replaces Sheraldo Becker.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Kingsley Coman.
Post update
Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. András Schäfer tries a through ball, but Andreas Voglsammer is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.
Post update
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.