Shaun McWilliams has played 36 games for Northampton this season

Northampton Town midfielder Shaun McWilliams will not play again this season because of a knee injury.

He went off at half-time in their 2-1 defeat by Carlisle United on 12 March and has missed the last two game for the League Two promotion hopefuls.

"Shaun is done for the season," manager Jon Brady told BBC Radio Northampton.

There was more bad news for the Cobblers boss after Tyler Magloire was taken to hospital on Saturday with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

He was substituted in the 19th minute of their 1-0 home defeat by Bristol Rovers, a match in which Brady was unhappy with the match officials.

"It was like the wild west out there, it wasn't managed properly by the referee," he said.

"Aaron McGowan's ankle is ridiculous - the tackle that was made on him, how that's not a red card, I don't know either."

Northampton are third in the table, but above Bristol Rovers and Tranmere on goal difference only.