Rob Lainton: Wrexham fear goalkeeper has broken wrist
Last updated on .From the section Wrexham
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says goalkeeper Rob Lainton suffered a suspected broken wrist during the goalless draw at Bromley.
Lainton was carried off in the second half at Hayes Lane and could now face a significant spell on the sidelines, which is a blow to Wrexham's National League promotion bid.
The 32-year-old has made 28 league appearances this season.
"[It is] a broken wrist I think," Parkinson said.
"It's really unfortunate for Rob. Dibbs (Christian Dibble) came on and did terrifically well for us but it's a real blow."
Lainton was also forced off at Bromley last season, when the game was delayed for a significant period after he was knocked unconscious.
The latest injury came as he made a follow-up save having initially kept out Luke Coulson's shot.
"It was another moment where he has come out really bravely," Parkinson added.
"Unfortunately it looks like there's a price to pay today."
Dibble, 27, has played six times in the league this season.
The Bromley draw leaves Wrexham fourth in the table, 11 points behind leaders Stockport County.