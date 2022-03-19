Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Both teams left the pitch for a spell when Rob Lainton was injured during Wrexham's game at Bromley in November 2020

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says goalkeeper Rob Lainton suffered a suspected broken wrist during the goalless draw at Bromley.

Lainton was carried off in the second half at Hayes Lane and could now face a significant spell on the sidelines, which is a blow to Wrexham's National League promotion bid.

The 32-year-old has made 28 league appearances this season.

"[It is] a broken wrist I think," Parkinson said.

"It's really unfortunate for Rob. Dibbs (Christian Dibble) came on and did terrifically well for us but it's a real blow."

Lainton was also forced off at Bromley last season, when the game was delayed for a significant period after he was knocked unconscious.

The latest injury came as he made a follow-up save having initially kept out Luke Coulson's shot.

"It was another moment where he has come out really bravely," Parkinson added.

"Unfortunately it looks like there's a price to pay today."

Dibble, 27, has played six times in the league this season.

The Bromley draw leaves Wrexham fourth in the table, 11 points behind leaders Stockport County.