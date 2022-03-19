Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Leaders Cove Rangers and Airdrieonians remain separated by five points at the top of Scottish League 1 after both won on Saturday.

Cove, chasing successive promotions, beat Montrose 2-1 while Airdrie enjoyed a 2-0 home win against Queen's Park.

Falkirk moved to within three points of the top four with a 2-0 victory at Dumbarton.

Clyde defeated bottom side East Fife 2-0 and Alloa Athletic were 1-0 winners against Peterhead.

At Links Park, Mitch Megginson struck and Fraser Fyvie headed a second for Cove before Craig Johnston nodded one back for Montrose, with no further scoring beyond the 38th minute.

Both of Airdrie's goals also came in the first half as Callum Smith and Dylan Easton netted.

It was a similar story in Dumbarton as Jaze Kabia then Charlie Telfer scored for the Bairns before the half-hour mark.

Ally Love got Clyde's first-half opener against the Fifers and Lewis Jamieson added a second after the break.

Kevin Cawley scored the only goal at Recreation Park, with Peterhead's Andrew McDonald sent off for violent conduct in added time.