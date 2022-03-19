Match ends, Cagliari 0, AC Milan 1.
AC Milan survived a late scare at Cagliari to restore their three-point lead at the top of Serie A.
Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer volleyed in from Olivier Giroud's lay-off to break the deadlock just before the hour mark.
Leonardo Pavoletti's 90th-minute header struck the Milan crossbar as they held on for a third straight 1-0 win.
Giroud and Brahim Diaz fired wide before half-time, while Franck Kessie's long-range strike hit a post.
Napoli, who earlier came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Udinese, are second in the table.
Udinese led through Gerard Deulofeu, but Napoli's Victor Osimhen made it four goals in two games with a rapid double early in the second half.
Udinese's on-loan Arsenal defender Pablo Mari was shown a red card late on.
Defending champions Inter Milan drew 1-1 at home to Fiorentina to trail rivals Milan by six points, albeit with a game in hand.
Lucas Torreira put Fiorentina in front just after half-time before Denzel Dumfries hit straight back.
Line-ups
Cagliari
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 28Cragno
- 3Goldaniga
- 66Lovato
- 15Altare
- 27GrassiSubstituted forKeitaat 82'minutes
- 12BellanovaBooked at 77minsSubstituted forPereiroat 82'minutes
- 8Marin
- 29Chagas EstevaoSubstituted forZappaat 75'minutes
- 22LykogiannisSubstituted forDeiolaat 68'minutes
- 30Pavoletti
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
Substitutes
- 1Aresti
- 9Keita
- 14Deiola
- 20Pereiro
- 23Ceppitelli
- 25Zappa
- 31Radunovic
- 32Ceter
- 33Obert
- 39Kourfalidis
- 44Carboni
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 20Kalulu
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 4Bennacer
- 79Kessié
- 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 78'minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forKrunicat 72'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 72'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 8Tonali
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 12Rebic
- 13Romagnoli
- 25Florenzi
- 33Krunic
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cagliari 0, AC Milan 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Giorgio Altare.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer.
Post update
Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Giorgio Altare (Cagliari).
Post update
Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).
Post update
Edoardo Goldaniga (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Mike Maignan (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Keita Baldé (Cagliari).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Razvan Marin (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Gabriele Zappa with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matteo Lovato (Cagliari) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Razvan Marin with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Davide Calabria.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaces Olivier Giroud.
Post update
Davide Calabria (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Keita Baldé (Cagliari).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.