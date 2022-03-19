Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he and his players cannot afford to show any "self pity" about the uncertainty surrounding the club.

The Blues are looking for new owners after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government on 10 March as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since then Chelsea have won all three games they have played.

"They (the players) have impressed me," said Tuchel.

"At one point we had to accept we didn't cause the situation and we cannot influence the situation no matter what we do and how much we talk about it.

"We had to find a certain level of accepting the situation and focusing on what we can influence, which is our performance."

Chelsea claimed a routine 2-0 win over Championship side Middlesbrough on Saturday to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

The freezing of Abramovich's assets, which include Chelsea, means the club cannot currently sell further match tickets, and they have had restrictions placed on how much can be spent for away travel.

Chelsea were uncertain how they would get to Middlesbrough three days after Wednesday's Champions League game at Lille, with reports that they may have had to take a 10-hour round trip by coach. external-link

However, an amendment to the special government licence meant they were able to fly to the game.

Tuchel said it is important for him and his players to get on with the job at hand given there are people behind the scenes at Chelsea who face more uncertainty about their own futures.

"I feel the responsibility," he said. "We are concerned that there are seven or eight hundred people working at Chelsea and a lot of people worried more maybe existentially.

"It is my responsibility and everybody's responsibility to show the right spirit, to show positivity and not go into self pity and worry about a situation we did not cause and cannot change."

A deadline for bids to buy Chelsea passed on Friday night with a number of bids being made.

"I don't know anything about the offers," said Tuchel.

"I am not so much interested in the details of this process. When it gets crucial and decisive it is enough that I know it.

"The offers are in now and the board is trying to find a decision with the government as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, former Chelsea captain John Terry has joined a consortium looking to buy a 10% stake in the club.

The ex-England defender has backed the True Blues Consortium, which aims to hand supporters a share in the ownership.