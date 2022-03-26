The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2Everton WomenEverton Women1

Manchester United Women v Everton Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle Pascual
  • 12Ladd
  • 3ThorisdottirBooked at 14mins
  • 6Blundell
  • 10Zelem
  • 14Groenen
  • 9Thomas
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 4Moore
  • 8Risa
  • 16Bruun
  • 18Hanson
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

Everton Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1MacIver
  • 3Turner
  • 5BjörnSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6GeorgeBooked at 49mins
  • 30Pattinson
  • 11Emslie
  • 22Galli
  • 8Christiansen
  • 7Dali
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 10Magill
  • 13Gauvin
  • 17Graham
  • 18Brosnan
  • 21Maier
  • 26Clinton
  • 28Bennison
  • 31Weir
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

  2. Post update

    Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women).

  4. Post update

    Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Duggan.

  6. Post update

    Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

  8. Post update

    Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Everton Women 1. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Penalty Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas draws a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Lucy Graham (Everton Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martha Thomas with a cross.

  12. Booking

    Gabrielle George (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Manchester United Women 1, Everton Women 1.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Lucy Graham replaces Nathalie Björn.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, Manchester United Women 1, Everton Women 1.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Duggan.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women17124145103540
2Chelsea Women1612223873138
3Man Utd Women18105338182035
4Man City Women17102537201732
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6West Ham Women176652123-224
7Reading Women187382029-924
8Brighton Women177191826-822
9Everton Women1852111534-1917
10Aston Villa Women1852111232-2017
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1711151143-324
View full The FA Women's Super League table

