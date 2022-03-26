Manchester United Women v Everton Women

Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle Pascual
- 12Ladd
- 3ThorisdottirBooked at 14mins
- 6Blundell
- 10Zelem
- 14Groenen
- 9Thomas
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 4Moore
- 8Risa
- 16Bruun
- 18Hanson
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
Everton Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1MacIver
- 3Turner
- 5BjörnSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
- 20Finnigan
- 6GeorgeBooked at 49mins
- 30Pattinson
- 11Emslie
- 22Galli
- 8Christiansen
- 7Dali
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 10Magill
- 13Gauvin
- 17Graham
- 18Brosnan
- 21Maier
- 26Clinton
- 28Bennison
- 31Weir
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women).
Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Duggan.
Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).
Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Everton Women 1. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Lucy Graham (Everton Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martha Thomas with a cross.
Booking
Gabrielle George (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester United Women 1, Everton Women 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Lucy Graham replaces Nathalie Björn.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester United Women 1, Everton Women 1.
Attempt missed. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Duggan.
Attempt blocked. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.