The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women1

West Ham United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 23Cissoko
  • 5Flaherty
  • 22Fisk
  • 12Longhurst
  • 4Stringer
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 10Svitková
  • 13Yallop
  • 19Leon

Substitutes

  • 2Wyne
  • 7Evans
  • 15Parker
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 20Joel
  • 25Garrard
  • 33Houssein

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 40Startup
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 20Williams
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 17Kullberg
  • 2Koivisto
  • 7Whelan
  • 8Connolly
  • 18Carter
  • 10Kaagman
  • 16Brazil

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 9Lee
  • 12Bance
  • 19Simpkins
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 24Symonds
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).

  2. Post update

    Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women).

  8. Post update

    Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1713224273541
2Arsenal Women17124145103540
3Man Utd Women18105339182135
4Man City Women17102537201732
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6Brighton Women188191926-725
7West Ham Women186662124-324
8Reading Women187382029-924
9Everton Women1852111535-2017
10Aston Villa Women1852111232-2017
11Leicester City Women1840141438-2412
12B'ham City Women1711151143-324
View full The FA Women's Super League table

