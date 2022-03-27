West Ham United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arnold
- 23Cissoko
- 5Flaherty
- 22Fisk
- 12Longhurst
- 4Stringer
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 14Hasegawa
- 10Svitková
- 13Yallop
- 19Leon
Substitutes
- 2Wyne
- 7Evans
- 15Parker
- 17Filis
- 18Leat
- 20Joel
- 25Garrard
- 33Houssein
Brighton Women
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 40Startup
- 6Le Tissier
- 20Williams
- 5Kerkdijk
- 17Kullberg
- 2Koivisto
- 7Whelan
- 8Connolly
- 18Carter
- 10Kaagman
- 16Brazil
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 9Lee
- 12Bance
- 19Simpkins
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 24Symonds
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt missed. Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.
Foul by Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.