Gareth Bale sat out Wales' November draw with Belgium, which set up the World Cup play-off semi-final with Austria

Men's World Cup qualifier play-off semi-final: Wales v Austria Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights BBC Two Wales from 23:15 GMT and later on demand

Wales are two wins away from reaching World Cup for just the second time, so who would you pick for this week's play-off semi-final against Austria?

Do you start Gareth Bale if fit - even though he has played in only two games for Real Madrid since his last Wales appearance in November?

Is this the time to give youngsters like Brennan Johnson or Rubin Colwill a chance?

Or should manager Robert Page stick with tried-and-tested experience?

Wales will be without goalkeeper Kieffer Moore, Danny Ward, Tyler Roberts and James Lawrence because of injury, with Rabbi Matondo and keeper Tom King called up to the squad to help plug those gaps.

