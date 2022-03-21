Quiz: Can you name the Wales team who beat Austria in a 2017 World Cup qualifier?
|Men's World Cup qualifier play-off semi-final: Wales v Austria
|Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Wales play Austria in Cardiff on Thursday, 24 March, with the winners progressing to a play-off final where the prize on offer will be a place at this year's World Cup.
The last time the two countries met was also a World Cup qualifier, in September 2017, with Wales winning 1-0.
Can you recall manager Chris Coleman's selection for that game, also played at the Cardiff City Stadium?
Try our quiz. There are hints and you have three minutes - good luck!
Can you name the Wales starting XI for their last World Cup qualifier with Austria in 2017?
