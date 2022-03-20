French Ligue 1
MonacoMonaco3PSGParis Saint Germain0

Monaco 3-0 Paris St-Germain: Runaway Ligue 1 leaders fall to another defeat with a dismal display

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino
Paris St-Germain have lost their last three away games in Ligue 1

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain slipped to their biggest loss of the season with a dismal display at Monaco.

Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice for the hosts, flicking in a near-post cross and converting a late penalty.

In between, he created Monaco's second, with Kevin Volland placing his shot past PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have now lost four of their last six matches in all competitions.

And it was no more than PSG deserved for a dreadful performance in which they were second best throughout.

With Lionel Messi absent due to illness, Kylian Mbappe provided their only real threat. But he had few chances to impress as the players behind him were out-fought and out-thought by their, seemingly, more motivated opponents.

Leandro Paredes and Georginio Wijnaldum were taken off as Pochettino tried to spark his side into life, while the ineffective Neymar walked straight down the tunnel after also being withdrawn late on.

PSG still remain well clear at the top of the table with 65 points from 29 games, 15 points ahead of Rennes, and also Marseille and Nice, who meet later on Sunday. Monaco move up to seventh on 44 points.

Line-ups

Monaco

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 16Nübel
  • 26Aguilar
  • 6Disasi
  • 5Badiashile
  • 12Caio Henrique
  • 8TchouaméniBooked at 74mins
  • 7Gelson MartinsBooked at 30minsSubstituted forVollandat 64'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 22Fofana
  • 11de Souza OliveiraSubstituted forMaripánat 85'minutes
  • 17GolovinSubstituted forJakobsat 69'minutes
  • 10Ben YedderSubstituted forBoaduat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Maripán
  • 9Boadu
  • 14Jakobs
  • 19Sidibé
  • 30Mannone
  • 31Volland
  • 34Matsima
  • 36Matazo
  • 37Diop

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 81mins
  • 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forDialloat 77'minutes
  • 15Danilo
  • 8ParedesSubstituted forGueyeat 69'minutes
  • 6Verratti
  • 18WijnaldumSubstituted forIcardiat 69'minutes
  • 10NeymarBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDraxlerat 77'minutes
  • 7MbappéBooked at 52mins

Substitutes

  • 9Icardi
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Kehrer
  • 27Gueye
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 34Simons
  • 60Letellier
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home17
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Monaco 3, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Monaco 3, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  4. Post update

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ismail Jakobs (Monaco).

  6. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Youssouf Fofana (Monaco).

  8. Post update

    Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Volland (Monaco).

  10. Post update

    Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ismail Jakobs (Monaco).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Monaco. Alexander Nübel tries a through ball, but Myron Boadu is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Monaco. Guillermo Maripán replaces Jean Lucas.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Monaco. Myron Boadu replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Monaco 3, Paris Saint Germain 0. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  16. Booking

    Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) after a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Penalty Monaco. Kevin Volland draws a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alexander Nübel.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a through ball.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • MonacoMonaco3PSGParis Saint Germain0
  • AngersAngers1BrestBrest0
  • BordeauxBordeaux0MontpellierMontpellier2
  • LorientLorient0StrasbourgStrasbourg0
  • RennesRennes3MetzMetz0
  • ReimsReims16:05LyonLyon
  • MarseilleMarseille19:45NiceNice

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG29205459273265
2Rennes29164959273252
3Marseille28148643261750
4Nice28156738211750
5Strasbourg29139750321848
6Lille29121073835346
7Monaco29128943301344
8Lens2912894539644
9Nantes29126113631542
10Montpellier29125124340341
11Lyon2811984037341
12Reims2881193231135
13Brest2998123643-735
14Angers2988133241-932
15Troyes2978142742-1529
16Lorient29610132443-1928
17Clermont2977152851-2328
18Saint-Étienne2969142951-2227
19Metz29411142548-2323
20Bordeaux29410153870-3222
View full French Ligue 1 table

