Mark Cooper's Barrow side narrowly missed out on causing a third-round FA Cup upset at Barnsley in January

Barrow have parted company with manager Mark Cooper after less than a season in charge at the League Two club.

Cooper, 53, was appointed in May on a three-year deal, having previously managed Forest Green Rovers.

He departs with the Bluebirds fourth from bottom after winning only once in their past nine league games, against bottom side Scunthorpe United.

His last match in charge was a 2-1 home defeat by Cumbrian neighbours Carlisle United on Saturday.

Assistant manager Richard Dryden has also left the club, who are six points clear of the relegation zone with nine games remaining.

"After discussions on Saturday, it was ultimately decided that we would go our separate ways," said chairman Paul Hornby.

Barrow are yet to confirm who will take caretaker charge of the side for their next fixture at Leyton Orient next Saturday.

Cooper may have only won eight of the 37 league games he took charge for at Barrow, but he did guide the club to the FA Cup third round earlier this season after they knocked out League One Ipswich Town in a replay.

They took Championship Barnsley to extra time in the third round before losing 5-4 at Oakwell.

His five years in charge at Forest Green included the club's first promotion to the English Football League in 2017.