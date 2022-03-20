Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The New Saints clinched their 14th Cymru Premier title earlier this month

The New Saints will meet Penybont in the Welsh Cup final after beating Colwyn Bay 1-0 in the semi-final.

Danny Davies scored the only goal at Rhyl's Belle Vue, heading home at the far post from a 15th-minute corner.

Cymru North club Colwyn Bay produced a valiant display to push the Saints until the end.

But Anthony Limbrick's newly crowned Cymru Premier champions held on to progress.

Kristian Platt had a chance to level for Colwyn Bay, but headed over the bar, while Saints keeper Connor Roberts made a sharp save to deny James Kirby.

At the other end Jordan Williams thought he had doubled Saints' lead only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

Limbrick's men will now take on Penybont, who are in the Welsh Cup final for the first time after they beat Bala Town on penalties on Friday night.