Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid0BarcelonaBarcelona4

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice in El Clasico

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Aubameyang has scored nine goals in 11 games since joining Barcelona in the winter transfer window

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice on his El Clasico debut as Barcelona stunned La Liga leaders Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Aubameyang headed the visitors in front in the 29th minute and scored their final goal early in the second half.

Ronald Araujo doubled Barca's advantage before the break, with Ferran Torres adding a third on the counter-attack after 47 minutes.

Real Madrid were seeking a sixth straight win in this fixture, but looked uninspired and created little as their lead over Sevilla at the top remained at nine points.

Xavi's Barcelona stretched their unbeaten run to 12 games and rose up to third in the table, 12 points behind Real with a game in hand.

Aubameyang adds momentum to Xavi revolution

Barcelona have looked a completely different proposition since Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman in November, only losing once in La Liga in that time - and that defeat was more than three months ago.

Their winter signings from the Premier League have transformed them too, Aubameyang from Arsenal, Torres from Manchester City and Adama Traore from Wolves.

Only Memphis Depay (10 goals) has scored more than Aubameyang (nine) and Torres (five) for Barcelona this season.

It is surely too late for a title challenge, but this landmark result shows Barca are back - and could be in contention for the big trophies next season.

They blew Real Madrid away for their first Clasico win in three years. The impressive Ousmane Dembele set up the opening two goals, headers by Aubameyang and Araujo.

Araujo had been chosen to start at right-back instead of Dani Alves to deal with the threat of Vinicius Jr, but ended up on the scoresheet himself.

Aubameyang set up Torres with a delightful backheel pass and chipped in their fourth himself, a goal initially ruled out for offside but given by the video assistant referee.

They wasted many chances to score more, with Aubameyang and Torres having six shots each.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-2-4-0

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forMarianoat 45'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 6NachoSubstituted forVázquezat 63'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosBooked at 22minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 63'minutes
  • 10ModricBooked at 63mins
  • 15Valverde
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 45Piñeiro del Álamo

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araújo
  • 3Piqué
  • 24García
  • 18AlbaBooked at 74minsSubstituted forAlves da Silvaat 86'minutes
  • 21de JongBooked at 26minsSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 71'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 31mins
  • 16González LópezSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 86'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forTraoréat 80'minutes
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forDepayat 71'minutes
  • 19Torres

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 9Depay
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
60,017

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home14
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Sunday 20th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid29206359253466
2Sevilla291512240192157
3Barcelona28159456292754
4Atl Madrid29166753361754
5Real Betis29155950351550
6Real Sociedad2913972929048
7Villarreal29129848272145
8Ath Bilbao29101183328541
9Valencia29101094243-140
10Osasuna29108112936-738
11Celta Vigo2999113332136
12Espanyol2999113541-636
13Rayo Vallecano2895142934-532
14Elche2988133040-1032
15Getafe29611122733-629
16Granada29610133146-1528
17Cádiz29512122541-1627
18Mallorca2968152649-2326
19Alavés2957172348-2522
20Levante29310163158-2719
