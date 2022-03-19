Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 4.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice on his El Clasico debut as Barcelona stunned La Liga leaders Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.
Aubameyang headed the visitors in front in the 29th minute and scored their final goal early in the second half.
Ronald Araujo doubled Barca's advantage before the break, with Ferran Torres adding a third on the counter-attack after 47 minutes.
Real Madrid were seeking a sixth straight win in this fixture, but looked uninspired and created little as their lead over Sevilla at the top remained at nine points.
Xavi's Barcelona stretched their unbeaten run to 12 games and rose up to third in the table, 12 points behind Real with a game in hand.
Aubameyang adds momentum to Xavi revolution
Barcelona have looked a completely different proposition since Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman in November, only losing once in La Liga in that time - and that defeat was more than three months ago.
Their winter signings from the Premier League have transformed them too, Aubameyang from Arsenal, Torres from Manchester City and Adama Traore from Wolves.
Only Memphis Depay (10 goals) has scored more than Aubameyang (nine) and Torres (five) for Barcelona this season.
It is surely too late for a title challenge, but this landmark result shows Barca are back - and could be in contention for the big trophies next season.
They blew Real Madrid away for their first Clasico win in three years. The impressive Ousmane Dembele set up the opening two goals, headers by Aubameyang and Araujo.
Araujo had been chosen to start at right-back instead of Dani Alves to deal with the threat of Vinicius Jr, but ended up on the scoresheet himself.
Aubameyang set up Torres with a delightful backheel pass and chipped in their fourth himself, a goal initially ruled out for offside but given by the video assistant referee.
They wasted many chances to score more, with Aubameyang and Torres having six shots each.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-2-4-0
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forMarianoat 45'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 6NachoSubstituted forVázquezat 63'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosBooked at 22minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 63'minutes
- 10ModricBooked at 63mins
- 15Valverde
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 19Ceballos
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
- 45Piñeiro del Álamo
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 4Araújo
- 3Piqué
- 24García
- 18AlbaBooked at 74minsSubstituted forAlves da Silvaat 86'minutes
- 21de JongBooked at 26minsSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 71'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 31mins
- 16González LópezSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 86'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 7DembéléSubstituted forTraoréat 80'minutes
- 25AubameyangSubstituted forDepayat 71'minutes
- 19Torres
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 8Alves da Silva
- 9Depay
- 11Traoré
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 14González Iglesias
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 60,017
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away10
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 4.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David Alaba.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Dani Alves (Barcelona).
Post update
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Nico González (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Foul by Nico González (Barcelona).
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nico González (Barcelona).
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Nico González replaces Pedri.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Dani Alves replaces Jordi Alba.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
