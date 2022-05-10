Close menu

Erling Haaland: Manchester City agree to sign Norway striker from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2m

Erling Haaland
Norway striker Erling Haaland was born in Leeds in July 2000, the same summer his footballer father Alf-Inge left Leeds United to sign for Manchester City

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland, 21, will join in July after City activated a 60m euro (£51.2m) release clause in his contract.

The deal ends the club's hunt for a successor to their all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer.

"We can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland," City said.

"The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player."

Haaland, who passed his City medical in Belgium on Monday, has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona also spoke to Haaland about a potential deal, but he opted for a move to Etihad Stadium.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he could not discuss the incoming signing for legal reasons.

"Everybody knows the situation. I shouldn't talk because I don't like to talk about the future or next season," he said.

When asked what impact a new number nine would have on the Premier League champions, Guardiola said: "New players always helps to be a stronger team. But not one defender or striker will solve our defensive or scoring problems.

"The club always has to have a vision for the future. The decisions the club makes I am aware and supportive of 100%."

The transfer would be one of the biggest of the summer.

Sports agent Mino Raiola had been involved in the discussions prior to his death, with associates taking the process on to its conclusion.

‘He’s a generational talent’ – Why signing Haaland is huge for Manchester City

Even though City are within touching distance of a second successive Premier League title achieved without an orthodox centre-forward, Guardiola has always stressed his desire to have one.

City tried hard to get Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refused to sell.

And, with Kane having two years left on his contract, Haaland is an easier deal to conclude given his release clause.

He has scored 92 league goals in 121 appearances for Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund and last year became the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.

Haaland's father Alf-Inge played for City between 2000 and 2003 in a career that also saw him represent Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

City sources say the fee is actually 60m euros (£51.2m), not the 75m euros initially thought. And it is not all payable up front.

Haaland will sign for five seasons, to 2027, with no optional additional year as is the case with many contracts these days.

The wages are believed to be around £400,000 a week, roughly in line with what star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is paid.

City maintain this is an exceptional deal for a player they believe is worth 200m euros in the current market and that it vindicates their decision to walk away from negotiations around Spurs striker Kane last summer.

BBC Sport has been told many of Europe's top clubs wanted Haaland but a combination of the emotional appeal of playing for the club his father played for, plus the attraction of playing for Guardiola and being part of a squad that has challenged for all the major honours over the past five seasons were the decisive factors.

Manchester City's most expensive signings

Jack Grealish £100m

Kevin de Bruyne £68m

Ruben Dias £61m

Riyad Mahrez £61m

Joao Cancelo £58.5m

Aymeric Laporte £58.5m

Raheem Sterling £57.3m

Rodri £56.4m

Benjamin Mendy £51.7m

Erling Haaland £51.2m

  • Comment posted by Logical reasoning , today at 15:46

    Relative bargain to be honest. For all the hate City get at least they put their money to good use unlike their city neighbours

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 15:50

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      Yeah its tough

      90m for Pogba
      100m for Grealish

  • Comment posted by beltfedwombat, today at 15:46

    An absolute bargain in todays over inflated market.

    • Reply posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 16:07

      Killingholme_Clay replied:
      Nobody else could afford his wages.

  • Comment posted by 6060 842, today at 16:01

    Two pieces of good news for City.

    1. Haaland wants to join them.

    2. Pogba doesn't want to join them

    • Reply posted by jdblues, today at 16:23

      jdblues replied:
      Even more good news when Jude Bellingham follows and joins up with Harland again in 2 years time!

  • Comment posted by Harry Jose, today at 15:41

    Excellent signing. I really can't see him being a flop based on his Champions League record and the service he will receive.

  • Comment posted by Mbail, today at 15:54

    Amazing what Arab oil money will get you. Sooner we stamp out this thr better. Give it a few years there'll be 2 or 3 teams that no one can touch and the Prem will become as boring as Scotland and France.

    • Reply posted by Stornoway Cove, today at 15:57

      Stornoway Cove replied:
      Already is mate !!!

  • Comment posted by Stuart , today at 15:46

    Pending FFP........................

    Oh wait thats just something that exists in the movies

  • Comment posted by StockyP, today at 15:53

    Everyone saying bargain when the actual fee will be more like double what is being quoted, after paying off his dad, agents and the rest via bank accounts that just happen to be registered in the Cayman Islands ;-)

    • Reply posted by ynwa, today at 16:05

      ynwa replied:
      plus the crazy wages

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 15:45

    Away from all the inevitable green eyed supporters who'll go on about the usual stuff, personally excited to see whether this beast of a forward can light up the Premiership also!
    Finally another decent target man for DeBruyne to aim at! Can't wait.

    • Reply posted by OM245, today at 16:04

      OM245 replied:
      If he receives the contract being touted he'll be on twice what most of your other players are on..

      I think most clubs wanted him leading their line, but not flon £500k+/week for a 21 YO

      Alors dropping aguero contract + sale of Torres doesn't calculate, as some other fans have suggested

  • Comment posted by Owen Hamilton, today at 15:50

    I'd laugh if they still don't win the Champions League, even with Haaland.

    • Reply posted by The Swintonian, today at 16:01

      The Swintonian replied:
      Older generation of City fans won't be bothered trust me. League is number 1 always.

  • Comment posted by Not the Messiah but a very naughty boy, today at 15:47

    Wow this is a shock - I never saw this coming!

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 16:16

      FootOfDavros replied:
      This is why Guardiola will forever being moaning that all the neutrals prefer Liverpool. Man City will never be perceived as a real club when they can just pull signing after signing out the bag like this.

      Doesn't matter if some fail, they'll just buy big again. Other clubs have to buy wisely and actually develop a side. This is why Man City will always be hated by the neutrals.

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 15:46

    Man City & PSG must be the two most soulless clubs ever

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 15:48

      Rob replied:
      Have you seen Man Utd recently.........

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 15:52

    That's a bit depressing for the rest of the league. I don't want a one horse league so I hope Liverpool can make a statement signing to keep pace and that at least one from Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs etc. can keep up.

    • Reply posted by OM245, today at 16:13

      OM245 replied:
      Interesting how Liverpool and Chelsea can't afford his wages yet city are managing it just fine...

  • Comment posted by Des Wigwam, today at 15:45

    Missing piece in City's jigsaw. Have to be strong favourites for title next year

    • Reply posted by mustardcustard, today at 15:58

      mustardcustard replied:
      Manchester City the Lance Armstrong of professional football

  • Comment posted by jodie, today at 15:52

    Fancy Erling not wanting to win the Champions League...

    • Reply posted by AndrewMichael, today at 16:29

      AndrewMichael replied:
      An fancy Pep not being able to win it after spending well over a billion pounds already. I wouldn't stand for being given such low budgets but Pep must love a challenge.

  • Comment posted by jimmyb, today at 15:46

    It'll be exciting to see him in England. I'm a Portsmouth fan, but it'll be tempting to go watch when City play Southampton or Bournemouth

  • Comment posted by strafe, today at 15:50

    Great addition to the PL.

    • Reply posted by Johnathon Maximus, today at 16:30

      Johnathon Maximus replied:
      *Great addition to the Manchester City Appreciation Society.

  • Comment posted by Houga Allst, today at 16:02

    You got to give Liverpool credit to be honest. A well run club with proper fans and ownership giving Man City a test. No other club has come close in the last few years. City just able to pay what they want for players and no-one can compete with that, even with FFP rules "in operation". We need teams like Liverpool to stop this ridiculous play ground for oil tycoons. Newcastle next "EyeRoll

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 16:05

      Henry Hannon replied:
      What about all the money Liverpool have spent?

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 15:46

    How do you compete with that? The LFC lads are already knackered. City are becoming like Dolph Lungdren v Rocky.

    • Reply posted by Sir Shawcross, today at 15:52

      Sir Shawcross replied:
      You don’t. It’s just the way of football now - stratification growing each year and that’s just how it is.

  • Comment posted by hector, today at 15:52

    Still can't see them winning anything in Europe.

    • Reply posted by chris_cat, today at 16:01

      chris_cat replied:
      Hey. We won the cup winners cup in 1970.

  • Comment posted by Athils Thorgisl, today at 15:47

    Him, with KDB could be one of the greatest partnerships ever. Fingers crossed he stays fit.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 16:02

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Pep’s generally pretty good when it comes to rotating and not running players into the ground. Injuries can happen at any time to any player, but he’ll have a good chance of staying fit provided he’s not being asked to play a full 90 minutes twice a week.

