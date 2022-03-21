Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Ben Brereton Diaz - Blackburn Rovers' top scorer with 20 goals this season - was injured in their draw against West Bromwich Albion last month

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz has flown out to join Chile for the international break but the Championship club are unsure whether the injured forward is fit to play.

The 22-year-old has not featured since picking up an ankle injury against West Bromwich Albion on 14 February.

But La Roja have picked him for their crucial World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Uruguay.

"He won't come through two matches for them," Rovers boss Tony Mowbray said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Mowbray added: "I think there's very little chance he'll play against Brazil, if any chance. Uruguay will depend on if they get a result against Brazil, and all the other results.

"If there's no need to play against Uruguay, he'll probably be on a plane home."

Chile take on Brazil on Thursday and Uruguay on 30 March, hoping to seal at least a play-off place for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Blackburn's next game sees them visit Coventry on 2 April as they bid to get their Championship promotion push back on track.

"Our surgeons have spoken to their surgeons. They need to assess him on the grass over there," Mowbray added.

"They're playing Brazil. If he's not fit it's counterproductive to put him on the pitch against Brazil, where they'll be playing with 10 men and a guy limping about.

"He's very attached to that set-up in South America. People have taken to him so I've got no problem with that. Ben has got his head screwed on.

"I've had lots of chats with him and he has to take control. If he's not fit, if he's in discomfort, if he's not feeling right he should tell them he's not playing and that's it."