Josh Falkingham (left) has made 43 appearances for Harrogate this season, while Brahima Diarra has played 13 times

Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham is likely to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, with Brahima Diarra also due to miss the rest of the campaign with an ankle problem.

Falkingham, 31, suffered two stress fractures to his foot against Bradford.

The midfielder will now be out for a minimum of four weeks.

Meanwhile 18-year-old Diarra, on loan from Championship side Huddersfield, will return to the Terriers and have ligament surgery.