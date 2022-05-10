Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.
Haaland, 21, will join in July after City activated a 60m euro (£51.2m) release clause in his contract.
He is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football - but how does his record compare to others?
|Club
|Appearances
|Goals
|Molde
|50
|20
|Red Bull Salzburg
|27
|29
|Borussia Dortmund
|88
|85
|Haaland
|Jesus
|Sterling
|Mahrez
|Foden
|Games played
|51
|55
|59
|52
|54
|Minutes played
|4,235
|3,757
|4,540
|3,286
|3,575
|Goals
|48
|17
|22
|20
|18
|Assists
|13
|12
|10
|11
|10
|Minutes per goal
|88.2
|221.0
|206.4
|164.3
|198.6
|Bundesliga
|All competitions
|Appearances
|66
|88
|Starts
|58
|78
|Minutes
|5,297
|7,124
|Goals
|61
|85
|Assists
|15
|19
|Minutes per goal
|86.8
|83.8
|Shot conversion rate (inc. blocks)
|29.9
|31.0
|xG
|50.0
|69.7
|xA
|9.4
|11.7
|Goals from penalties
|7
|10
|Goals (left-footed)
|48
|68
|Goals (right-footed)
|8
|10
|Goals (headed)
|5
|7
|Goals (inside box)
|59
|82
|Goals (outside box)
|2
|3
|Hat-tricks
|3
|4
|Player
|Goals
|Minutes per goal
|Appearances
|Robert Lewandowski
|90
|73.2
|76
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|64
|106.3
|81
|Ciro Immobile
|63
|115.6
|85
|Erling Haaland
|61
|86.8
|66
|Karim Benzema
|58
|119.3
|83
|Kylian Mbappe
|56
|102.8
|70
|Mohamed Salah
|53
|134.8
|86
|Andre Silva
|48
|121.0
|79
|Dusan Vlahovic
|47
|139.1
|86
|Lionel Messi
|46
|145.8
|78
|Player
|Goals
|Erling Haaland
|23
|Kylian Mbappe
|21
|Lionel Messi
|17
|Karim Benzema
|13
|Raul
|11
|Javier Saviola
|11
|Rodrygo
|10
|Patrick Kluivert
|9
|Wayne Rooney
|9
|Obafemi Martins
|9
|Phil Foden
|9
|Player
|Goals
|Robert Lewandowski
|33
|Karim Benzema
|26
|Erling Haaland
|23
|Kylian Mbappe
|19
|Mohamed Salah
|18
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|14
|Lionel Messi
|13
|Timo Werner
|12
|Serge Gnabry
|12
|Gabriel Jesus
|12
|Riyad Mahrez
|12