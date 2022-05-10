Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland, 21, will join in July after City activated a 60m euro (£51.2m) release clause in his contract.

He is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football - but how does his record compare to others?

Haaland's career numbers Club Appearances Goals Molde 50 20 Red Bull Salzburg 27 29 Borussia Dortmund 88 85

Haaland and selected Man City forwards compared (league only, from start of 2020-21 season) Haaland Jesus Sterling Mahrez Foden Games played 51 55 59 52 54 Minutes played 4,235 3,757 4,540 3,286 3,575 Goals 48 17 22 20 18 Assists 13 12 10 11 10 Minutes per goal 88.2 221.0 206.4 164.3 198.6

Erling Haaland's stats at Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga All competitions Appearances 66 88 Starts 58 78 Minutes 5,297 7,124 Goals 61 85 Assists 15 19 Minutes per goal 86.8 83.8 Shot conversion rate (inc. blocks) 29.9 31.0 xG 50.0 69.7 xA 9.4 11.7 Goals from penalties 7 10 Goals (left-footed) 48 68 Goals (right-footed) 8 10 Goals (headed) 5 7 Goals (inside box) 59 82 Goals (outside box) 2 3 Hat-tricks 3 4

Goals in Europe's big five leagues since Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund Player Goals Minutes per goal Appearances Robert Lewandowski 90 73.2 76 Cristiano Ronaldo 64 106.3 81 Ciro Immobile 63 115.6 85 Erling Haaland 61 86.8 66 Karim Benzema 58 119.3 83 Kylian Mbappe 56 102.8 70 Mohamed Salah 53 134.8 86 Andre Silva 48 121.0 79 Dusan Vlahovic 47 139.1 86 Lionel Messi 46 145.8 78

Haaland has the best minutes-per-goal ratio in Champions League history, scoring every 64 minutes on average

Goals scored in the Champions League before 22nd birthday Player Goals Erling Haaland 23 Kylian Mbappe 21 Lionel Messi 17 Karim Benzema 13 Raul 11 Javier Saviola 11 Rodrygo 10 Patrick Kluivert 9 Wayne Rooney 9 Obafemi Martins 9 Phil Foden 9