Robbie Willmott has made 27 appearances in League Two for Newport County this season#, scoring three goals

Midfielder Robbie Willmott has signed a contract extension with Newport County which will keep him at Rodney Parade until the summer of 2023.

The 31-year-old has been a regular for the League Two club this season after a loan spell with Exeter City in 2021.

Willmott first joined County in 2013, returning to Newport in 2017 after brief periods with four other clubs.

"I'm delighted that Robbie has agreed to extend terms with us," said County boss James Rowberry.

Willmott was part of the side that earned promotion back into the EFL in 2013.

In his second spell with the club he has helped Newport reach two League Two Play-Off Finals and was part of memorable FA Cup runs which included games against Premier League sides Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.