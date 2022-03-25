Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Switzerland U21Switzerland U215Wales U21Wales U211

Switzerland U21 5-1 Wales U21: Paul Bodin's team well beaten by group leaders

Felix Mambimbi slides in to open the scoring for Switzerland
Young Boys striker Felix Mambimbi slides in to open the scoring on what turned into a long night for Wales

Wales' faint hopes of reaching the Uefa U21 Euro 2023 faded further as they were thrashed 5-1 by Switzerland in Lausanne.

Group E leaders Switzerland took charge early on as Felix Mambimbi, Dan Ndoye and Zeki Amdouni scored inside the opening 20 minutes.

Joe Adams responded for Wales immediately after the break as he steered a shot inside the far post.

But Ndoye and Amdouni scored again to seal a comfortable Swiss success.

Mambimbi, scorer of the only goal when the sides met last November, slid Switzerland in front before Ndoye's fierce drive found the top corner two minutes later.

Amdouni then rounded Wales goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd to make it 3-0.

Adams, one of three Dundalk players in the Wales team, cut in from the left and found the far corner to reduce the deficit only for Ndoye to find the bottom corner from 20 yards a minute later.

Amdouni also scored from outside the box before Sam Pearson headed home at the other end only for a tight offside decision to deny Wales.

Paul Bodin's team have three qualifying games remaining, starting against Bulgaria in Newport on Tuesday, 29 March.

They cannot catch Switzerland, while the Netherlands - who are second - are also close to being out of sight.

Line-ups

Switzerland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Saipi
  • 20Omeragic
  • 4Stergiou
  • 5BurchBooked at 26mins
  • 13Blum
  • 10ImeriSubstituted forvon Moosat 79'minutes
  • 6SohmSubstituted forBarèsat 56'minutes
  • 8JankewitzSubstituted forJashariat 71'minutes
  • 14NdoyeSubstituted forMalesat 56'minutes
  • 23Amdouni
  • 11MambimbiSubstituted forStojilkovicat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Husic
  • 3Vouilloz
  • 7von Moos
  • 9Stojilkovic
  • 15Barès
  • 17Kronig
  • 18Jashari
  • 19Males
  • 21Keller

Wales U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Shepperd
  • 2Stevens
  • 5Astley
  • 3Jones
  • 6Boyes
  • 7Pearson
  • 8Williams
  • 4TaylorSubstituted forKingat 81'minutes
  • 11AdamsSubstituted forHughesat 69'minutes
  • 9JephcottSubstituted forValeat 45'minutes
  • 10Davies

Substitutes

  • 1Ratcliffe
  • 13Vale
  • 14King
  • 15Thorpe
  • 16Hammond
  • 17Turns
  • 18Denham
  • 19Ashworth
  • 20Hughes
Referee:
Ferenc Karakó

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerland U21Away TeamWales U21
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Switzerland U21 5, Wales U21 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Switzerland U21 5, Wales U21 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Eli King replaces Terry Taylor.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland U21. Julian von Moos replaces Kastriot Imeri.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland U21. Ardon Jashari replaces Alexandre Jankewitz.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Rhys Hughes replaces Joe Adams.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland U21. Filip Stojilkovic replaces Felix Mambimbi.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland U21. Gabriel Barès replaces Simon Sohm.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland U21. Darian Males replaces Dan Ndoye.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Switzerland U21 5, Wales U21 1. Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felix Mambimbi.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Switzerland U21 4, Wales U21 1. Dan Ndoye (Switzerland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zeki Amdouni.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Switzerland U21 3, Wales U21 1. Joe Adams (Wales U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Vale.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Switzerland U21 3, Wales U21 0.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Jack Vale replaces Luke Jephcott.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Switzerland U21 3, Wales U21 0.

  16. Booking

    Marco Burch (Switzerland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Switzerland U21 3, Wales U21 0. Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kastriot Imeri.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Switzerland U21 2, Wales U21 0. Dan Ndoye (Switzerland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kastriot Imeri.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Switzerland U21 1, Wales U21 0. Felix Mambimbi (Switzerland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dan Ndoye.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

