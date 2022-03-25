Last updated on .From the section Football

Young Boys striker Felix Mambimbi slides in to open the scoring on what turned into a long night for Wales

Wales' faint hopes of reaching the Uefa U21 Euro 2023 faded further as they were thrashed 5-1 by Switzerland in Lausanne.

Group E leaders Switzerland took charge early on as Felix Mambimbi, Dan Ndoye and Zeki Amdouni scored inside the opening 20 minutes.

Joe Adams responded for Wales immediately after the break as he steered a shot inside the far post.

But Ndoye and Amdouni scored again to seal a comfortable Swiss success.

Mambimbi, scorer of the only goal when the sides met last November, slid Switzerland in front before Ndoye's fierce drive found the top corner two minutes later.

Amdouni then rounded Wales goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd to make it 3-0.

Adams, one of three Dundalk players in the Wales team, cut in from the left and found the far corner to reduce the deficit only for Ndoye to find the bottom corner from 20 yards a minute later.

Amdouni also scored from outside the box before Sam Pearson headed home at the other end only for a tight offside decision to deny Wales.

Paul Bodin's team have three qualifying games remaining, starting against Bulgaria in Newport on Tuesday, 29 March.

They cannot catch Switzerland, while the Netherlands - who are second - are also close to being out of sight.