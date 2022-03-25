Match ends, Switzerland U21 5, Wales U21 1.
Wales' faint hopes of reaching the Uefa U21 Euro 2023 faded further as they were thrashed 5-1 by Switzerland in Lausanne.
Group E leaders Switzerland took charge early on as Felix Mambimbi, Dan Ndoye and Zeki Amdouni scored inside the opening 20 minutes.
Joe Adams responded for Wales immediately after the break as he steered a shot inside the far post.
But Ndoye and Amdouni scored again to seal a comfortable Swiss success.
Mambimbi, scorer of the only goal when the sides met last November, slid Switzerland in front before Ndoye's fierce drive found the top corner two minutes later.
Amdouni then rounded Wales goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd to make it 3-0.
Adams, one of three Dundalk players in the Wales team, cut in from the left and found the far corner to reduce the deficit only for Ndoye to find the bottom corner from 20 yards a minute later.
Amdouni also scored from outside the box before Sam Pearson headed home at the other end only for a tight offside decision to deny Wales.
Paul Bodin's team have three qualifying games remaining, starting against Bulgaria in Newport on Tuesday, 29 March.
They cannot catch Switzerland, while the Netherlands - who are second - are also close to being out of sight.
Line-ups
Switzerland U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Saipi
- 20Omeragic
- 4Stergiou
- 5BurchBooked at 26mins
- 13Blum
- 10ImeriSubstituted forvon Moosat 79'minutes
- 6SohmSubstituted forBarèsat 56'minutes
- 8JankewitzSubstituted forJashariat 71'minutes
- 14NdoyeSubstituted forMalesat 56'minutes
- 23Amdouni
- 11MambimbiSubstituted forStojilkovicat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Husic
- 3Vouilloz
- 7von Moos
- 9Stojilkovic
- 15Barès
- 17Kronig
- 18Jashari
- 19Males
- 21Keller
Wales U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Shepperd
- 2Stevens
- 5Astley
- 3Jones
- 6Boyes
- 7Pearson
- 8Williams
- 4TaylorSubstituted forKingat 81'minutes
- 11AdamsSubstituted forHughesat 69'minutes
- 9JephcottSubstituted forValeat 45'minutes
- 10Davies
Substitutes
- 1Ratcliffe
- 13Vale
- 14King
- 15Thorpe
- 16Hammond
- 17Turns
- 18Denham
- 19Ashworth
- 20Hughes
- Referee:
- Ferenc Karakó
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home83%
- Away17%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
