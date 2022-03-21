Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Barrow have appointed former Hull City boss Phil Brown as manager on a deal until the end of the season to succeed Mark Cooper, who departed on Sunday.

The 62-year-old, who is reunited with Neil MacDonald as his assistant, joins a Bluebirds side 21st in League Two, six points above the relegation zone.

Brown, who left Southend in October, has managerial experience at several clubs including Derby and Preston.

His first game in charge will be away to Leyton Orient on Saturday.

More to follow.