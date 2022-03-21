Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sassuolo have joined fellow Serie A club Bologna in tracking Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsey.(Sun) external-link

Hibernian left-back Josh Doig is also interesting Sassuolo.(Record) external-link

Motherwell midfielder Mark O'Hara has agreed a pre-contract to join St Mirren on a two-year deal this summer. (Express) external-link

Scotland's delayed World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine must be decided on the pitch, says former Ukraine forward Andriy Shevchenko.(Times - subscription required) external-link

Former Scotland forward Steve Archibald calls on the Scottish FA to address the country's lack of top class forwards. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Archibald says it's time for Scotland to end their absence from World Cup finals. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Striker Lyndon Dykes will not be involved in Scotland's friendly with Poland on Thursday could feature in next week's match against Austria or Wales, says his QPR manager Mark Warburton. (Express) external-link

Lewis Ferguson is eager for Scotland to use this month's friendlies to build momentum for their summer schedule. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Craig Halkett's former Livingston manager David Hopkin tips the defender to fit seamlessly into the Scotland squad after being called up on Monday. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United's Dylan Levitt is tipped to gain international recognition with Wales by his club head coach Tam Courts. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic has withdrawn from Australia's squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Celtic forward Daizen Maeda's withdrawal from the Japan squad for their qualifiers has been put down to "poor conditions" by his country's FA. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United finishing in the top six could play a key role in deciding Celtic and Rangers' fixtures following the Scottish Premiership split. (Record) external-link

Captain Callum McGregor is in favour of Celtic facing Rangers in Australia later this year - but hopes he will be at the World Cup with Scotland at the same time. (Sun) external-link

McGregor does not believe Rangers' Europa League campaign will have a bearing on the destiny of the Scottish Premiership title, with his Celtic side three points ahead at the top of seven games left. (Record) external-link