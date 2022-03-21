Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Women's FA Cup holders Chelsea will face Arsenal in the last four in a repeat of last season's final.

Manchester City, the 2019 winners, have been drawn against West Ham.

Chelsea claimed their third FA Cup, beating Arsenal 3-0 in a delayed December final, on their way to a domestic treble. The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times.

Both semi-finals will be played on Sunday, 17 April before the final takes place at Wembley on 15 May.

Chelsea, who also won the Women's Super League title and League Cup last season, cruised past Arsenal in front of 40,942 fans at Wembley on the 50th anniversary of the competition.

Meanwhile, West Ham and City will face each other in a repeat of the 2019 final, which saw City claim their third FA Cup.

"It's such a spectacle for the women's game and its always an honour to play in the final," said former Arsenal and England captain Faye White, who conducted the draw.

"Now it's at Wembley, it's huge and a real showpiece that every player will want to get to, in front of that atmosphere."

Asked who she thought would contest the final, White said: "On form, City, and then hopefully Arsenal. It's a tough game against Chelsea and it's always a great rivalry but they are two great games."