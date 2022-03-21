Last updated on .From the section Irish

Morton McKnight (left) served as Irish FA vice-president between 2005 and 2010

The Irish FA has expressed sadness after the death of its former vice-president and ex-Irish League president Morton McKnight.

The then Lisburn Distillery chairman was president of the Irish League between 1991 and 1997.

He was on the Irish FA's international committee in the 1990s and was IFA vice-president between 2005 and 2010.

He also represented the IFA at the Fifa Congress and the International Football Association Board.