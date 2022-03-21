Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Borussia Dortmund have been fined for fireworks at Ibrox

Rangers and Borussia Dortmund have been fined by Uefa following their Europa League game at Ibrox last month.

The Scottish champions must pay £4,165 after spectators entered the field of play in the 2-2 draw with the German club, which completed Rangers' 6-4 aggregate win.

Dortmund have been fined £11,453 for the lighting of fireworks in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt have been given a warning after their match with Celtic kicked off late.

The Norwegian side completed a 5-1 Conference League win with a 2-0 home victory.

Rangers have reached the Europa League quarter-finals by beating Red Star Belgrade 4-2 on aggregate after their last-32 defeat of Dortmund. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men play Braga over two legs in April.