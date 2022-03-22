Last updated on .From the section Scotland

International friendly: Scotland v Poland Venue: Hampden Park Date: Thursday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, highlights on BBC Scotland from 22:30

Craig Gordon has backed Hearts team-mate Craig Halkett to make the "step up" to international level - after the defender was given a rude awakening by Kieran Tierney in training.

Halkett, 26, got his first Scotland call-up for the friendly with Poland.

Andy Robertson and Lyndon Dykes are not with the squad, but hope to be involved next Tuesday against Wales or Austria.

"It's very daunting, especially when KT rolled it through his legs after 30 seconds," goalkeeper Gordon said.

"That wasn't the introduction he was looking for but he's been excellent. He's certainly done well in training to put himself in the manager's thoughts.

"Hopefully he gets the cap that his performances for Hearts have deserved so far.

"I'm very pleased for him. He's had a great season, been great to play alongside. He's really developing as a top-quality centre-back. His consistently levels have been outstanding. He's maturing all the time.

"He's been a real leader in the backline at Hearts. Hopefully he can make that step up."

'Day-by-day situation' with absent duo

National captain and Liverpool left-back Robertson has Covid, while QPR striker Dykes is struggling with an injury. Scott McKenna and David Marshall withdrew from the squad on Monday, which prompted Halkett and Zander Clark's call-ups.

"There is hope that they will be back involved at some point," said assistant coach Steven Naismith. "When that is will be determined by the clubs and the protocols that are in place but there is hope that they will join the squad at some point.

"But in terms of the first game it's pretty clear the group that are here will be the ones that we will focus on for that game. And then as with every game with injuries we will look at things after that.

"It's a day-by-day situation. Robbo has Covid so there a protocol you have to follow and Lyndon is back at his club getting treatment so there is constant dialogue day to day."

'Full Scottish stadiums at Euro 2028 would be something else'

Scotland are reportedly close to co-hosting the European Championship in 2028 with the rest of the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Glasgow staged some games at the delayed Euro 2020 last summer, including two Scotland matches, and Gordon, 40, said: "I'll need to keep playing until then.

"This squad is doing well at the moment. To have it and have the stadiums full would really be something else. I would love that to happen."