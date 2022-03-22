FC Bayern München Ladies v Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies17:45Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines
Line-ups
FC Bayern München Ladies
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Leitzig
- 16Magull
- 14Viggósdóttir
- 3Kumagai
- 5Glas
- 18Asseyi
- 25Zadrazil
- 19Wenninger
- 17Bühl
- 7Gwinn
- 11Schüller
Substitutes
- 6Beerensteyn
- 8Rall
- 9Damnjanovic
- 10Dallmann
- 12Lohmann
- 23Vilhjálmsdóttir
- 30Simon
- 35Landenberger
- 42Kett
- 44Rúnarsdóttir
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Votíková
- 12Lawrence
- 15Ilestedt
- 5De Almeida
- 7Karchaoui
- 21Baltimore
- 8Geyoro
- 14Hamraoui
- 11Diani
- 9Katoto
- 13Däbritz
Substitutes
- 6Bertolucci Paixão
- 10Bachmann
- 17Ildhusøy
- 18Fazer
- 19Cascarino
- 20Diallo
- 23Huitema
- 27Khelifi
- 40Voll
- 50Toussaint
- Referee:
- Marta Huerta de Aza