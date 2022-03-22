Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 1st Leg
FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies17:45Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines
Venue: Allianz Arena, Germany

FC Bayern München Ladies v Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

FC Bayern München Ladies

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Leitzig
  • 16Magull
  • 14Viggósdóttir
  • 3Kumagai
  • 5Glas
  • 18Asseyi
  • 25Zadrazil
  • 19Wenninger
  • 17Bühl
  • 7Gwinn
  • 11Schüller

Substitutes

  • 6Beerensteyn
  • 8Rall
  • 9Damnjanovic
  • 10Dallmann
  • 12Lohmann
  • 23Vilhjálmsdóttir
  • 30Simon
  • 35Landenberger
  • 42Kett
  • 44Rúnarsdóttir

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Votíková
  • 12Lawrence
  • 15Ilestedt
  • 5De Almeida
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 21Baltimore
  • 8Geyoro
  • 14Hamraoui
  • 11Diani
  • 9Katoto
  • 13Däbritz

Substitutes

  • 6Bertolucci Paixão
  • 10Bachmann
  • 17Ildhusøy
  • 18Fazer
  • 19Cascarino
  • 20Diallo
  • 23Huitema
  • 27Khelifi
  • 40Voll
  • 50Toussaint
Referee:
Marta Huerta de Aza

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies63211771011
2Juventus Femminile6321124811
3Chelsea Women6321138511
4Servette Women6006023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines66002502518
2Real Madrid Femenino6402126612
3Zhytlobud-1 Women6114215-134
4Breidablik Women6015018-181

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino66002412318
2Arsenal Women6303141319
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies63031115-49
4HB Køge Women6006222-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines65011921715
2FC Bayern München Ladies64111531213
3Benfica Women6114216-144
4BK Häcken Women6105318-153
View full Women's Champions League tables

