Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous will serve a four-match Scottish Premiership ban - including an Edinburgh derby - after losing his red card appeal.

The 22-year-old was sent off for a foul on Ross McCrorie that gave Aberdeen a penalty in Hibs' 3-1 loss on Saturday.

It was the Easter Road side's 10th red card this season and Porteous' second.

As the ban only applies to league games, the centre-back will be available for the Scottish Cup semi-final derby against Hearts on 16 April.

He misses the preceding two matches - at home to Dundee United and away to Hearts - as well as Hibs' first two post-split fixtures.

The fourth match of Porteous' suspension was applied by the Scottish FA for what was deemed a frivolous appeal.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney agreed with the decision to award Aberdeen their second penalty for the Porteous foul on McCrorie but disagreed with the red card, saying "if you make an attempt to get the ball then it's not a red card".