Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Alnwick, Hibs, Nisbet, Celtic, Rangers
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Real Madrid are preparing a £50m bid for Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 24. (Sunday Post)
Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin believes Tierney could become the best player in the world. (Sun)
Hibernian are ready to rival Aberdeen for the signature of St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, who is out of contract this summer. (Record)
Hibs and Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet "knew instantly that it was a bad one" when he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Celtic but has vowed to "come back bigger and stronger". (Sun)
Scotland should be wary of Tuesday's opponents Austria following their World Cup play-off semi-final defeat by Wales, says Kenny McLean. (Sun)
McLean hopes to put missing out on Euro 2020 behind him by helping Scotland reach this year's World Cup. (Herald - subscription required)
Scotland Under-21s defender Stephen Welsh criticises the team's application in Friday's defeat by Turkey. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has been released home early from international duty with Israel. (Express)
Former Celtic forward Kris Commons sees vulnerability in the Rangers team that his old team can exploit when the Glasgow sides meet on Sunday. (Record)
Rangers defender Filip Helander does not know if he has a long-term future at Ibrox. (Record)