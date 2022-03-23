Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Crawley players protest to the referee following Tim Dieng's second goal for Exeter

Crawley Town have been fined £1,000 by the Football Association following their 2-1 League Two defeat by Exeter City on Tuesday 15 March.

Crawley admitted a charge of failing to ensure its players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" during the 44th minute of the game.

Tim Dieng scored a controversial second goal for Exeter before half-time.

Crawley players claimed goalkeeper Glenn Morris had been fouled as the ball was played in towards goal.