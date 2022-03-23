Crawley Town fined £1,000 by FA for failing to ensure 'orderly' conduct of players
Crawley Town have been fined £1,000 by the Football Association following their 2-1 League Two defeat by Exeter City on Tuesday 15 March.
Crawley admitted a charge of failing to ensure its players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" during the 44th minute of the game.
Tim Dieng scored a controversial second goal for Exeter before half-time.
Crawley players claimed goalkeeper Glenn Morris had been fouled as the ball was played in towards goal.