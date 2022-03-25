Last updated on .From the section Irish

Morris (right) celebrates Glentoran's 2013 Irish Cup win with Colin Nixon (left)

Elliott Morris, the longest-serving player in Glentoran history, has called time on his playing career, 19 years after making his debut for the club.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper has decided to hang up his gloves but will continue as Glentoran's goalkeeping coach.

Morris won 14 trophies with the east Belfast side, including three league titles and four Irish Cups.

"It's always a difficult decision to retire as a player," said Morris, who made his Glens debut in August 2002.

"But I feel that after 20 seasons and with Aaron [McCarey] and Ross [Glendinning] now well established at the club the time is right for me to concentrate on my coaching responsibilities at the club.

"From the first day I signed for Roy Coyle and started at Glentoran, I have felt like part of the club and Glentoran has become a very important part of me.

"Glentoran means everything to me. I love the club and I'm very happy to still be here after such a long time."

Glentoran goalkeeper Elliott Morris scores a free-kick from inside his own half

Morris was brought to Glentoran by legendary Irish League manager Roy Coyle from West Brom in 2002 and helped the club land league titles in 2003, 2005 and 2009.

He also won four Irish Cups, including two as captain, in 2004, 2013, 2015 and 2020.

Morris also won four League Cups and three County Antrim Shields during his Oval career, and made 26 appearances for the club in European competition.

He made 743 appearances in total, the last of which came in a league win over Crusaders on the final day of the 2020-21 season.

"Elliott has been an integral member of our team and staff since my arrival in 2019," said Glentoran boss Mick McDermott.

"Although 'retirement' may sound negative to some, we are delighted that he will remain in a senior coaching capacity with the club into the future."