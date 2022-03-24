Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Max O'Leary has made 36 appearances from Bristol City since making his debut in 2016

Gavin Bazunu has withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad due to illness and has been replaced by uncapped keeper Max O'Leary.

Bristol City stopper O'Leary last received a Republic call-up in May 2019 for a training camp in Portugal.

The 26-year-old has made 11 appearances for Bristol City in the Championship this season.

The Republic host Belgium in the FAI Centenary game on Saturday before taking on Lithuania three days later.

O'Leary, who qualifies for Ireland through his Kerry-born grandfather, will link up with the squad ahead of Thursday's training session.

Portsmouth's Bazunu is the latest withdrawal from Stephen Kenny's squad with Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers and Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan having already pulled out with injuries.

Bazunu's absence means Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher looks likely to start against the world's top-ranked team on Saturday evening.

Uncapped Bohemians keeper James Talbot and QPR defender Jimmy Dunne have already been drafted in for the double-header of friendlies in Dublin.

Republic squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), James Talbot (Bohemians), Max O'Leary (Bristol City).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St. Mirren, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).